PGA Championship Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

May 21, 2023, 6:39 PM

Sunday

At Oak Hill Country Club

Rochester, N.Y.

Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70

Final Round

Par out 443 534 444 35
Brooks Koepka 432 435 544 34
Viktor Hovland 443 424 544 34
Scottie Scheffler 443 534 335 34

Par in 434 543 444 35 70
Brooks Koepka 343 533 354 33 _ 72-66-66-67 _ 271
Viktor Hovland 434 433 643 34 _ 68-67-70-68 _ 273
Scottie Scheffler 334 433 443 31 _ 67-68-73-65 _ 273

Sports
