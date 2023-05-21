PGA Championship Leaders Cards

Sunday At Oak Hill Country Club Rochester, N.Y. Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70 Final Round Par out 443 534 444 –…
Sunday
At Oak Hill Country Club
Rochester, N.Y.
Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70
Final Round
|Par out
|443
|534
|444
|–
|35
|Brooks Koepka
|432
|435
|544
|–
|34
|Viktor Hovland
|443
|424
|544
|–
|34
|Scottie Scheffler
|443
|534
|335
|–
|34
|Par in
|434
|543
|444
|–
|35
|–
|70
|
|
|Brooks Koepka
|343
|533
|354
|–
|33
|_
|72-66-66-67
|_
|271
|Viktor Hovland
|434
|433
|643
|–
|34
|_
|68-67-70-68
|_
|273
|Scottie Scheffler
|334
|433
|443
|–
|31
|_
|67-68-73-65
|_
|273
