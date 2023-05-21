PGA Championship Leaders Cards

Sunday At Oak Hill Country Club Rochester, N.Y. Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70 Final Round Par out 443 534 444 –…

Sunday

At Oak Hill Country Club

Rochester, N.Y.

Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70

Final Round

Par out 443 534 444 – 35 Brooks Koepka 432 435 544 – 34 Viktor Hovland 443 424 544 – 34 Scottie Scheffler 443 534 335 – 34

Par in 434 543 444 – 35 – 70 Brooks Koepka 343 533 354 – 33 _ 72-66-66-67 _ 271 Viktor Hovland 434 433 643 – 34 _ 68-67-70-68 _ 273 Scottie Scheffler 334 433 443 – 31 _ 67-68-73-65 _ 273

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.