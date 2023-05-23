Olympic beach volleyball champion April Ross expecting a baby

Reigning Olympic beach volleyball champion April Ross is pregnant. The gold, silver and bronze medalist announced Monday on Instagram that…

Reigning Olympic beach volleyball champion April Ross is pregnant.

The gold, silver and bronze medalist announced Monday on Instagram that she is expecting a baby in October.

“Been working on this project for a little while now,” Ross wrote next to pictures of her holding a strip of ultrasound images. “So happy to announce we’re adding to our family!!”

She and Josh Riley were engaged in 2022.

Ross won the gold medal in Tokyo with Alix Klineman, who is also expecting a baby. Ross, who won a silver medal in London with Jen Kessy and bronze in Rio de Janeiro with Kerri Walsh Jennings, has been coaching and has not played in about a year.

This story was first published on May 22, 2023. It was updated May 23, 2023, to correct that Ross’ partner is Josh Riley, not Brad Keenan.

