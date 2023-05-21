Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Live Radio
The Associated Press

May 21, 2023, 1:24 PM

Sunday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €7,705,780

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Sunday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Holger Rune (7), Denmark, 7-5, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, def. Robin Haase and Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 7-5, 6-1.

