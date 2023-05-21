Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Sunday
At Foro Italico
Rome
Purse: €7,705,780
Surface: Red clay
ROME (AP) _ Results Sunday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Championship
Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Holger Rune (7), Denmark, 7-5, 7-5.
Men’s Doubles
Championship
Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, def. Robin Haase and Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 7-5, 6-1.
