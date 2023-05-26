Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball MLB — Suspended manager Aaron Boone one-game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his conduct…

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended manager Aaron Boone one-game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his conduct toward Major League Umpires and his ejection from the game on May 25 against Baltimore.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated INF Ramon Urias from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Joey Ortiz to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Assigned 3B Christian Arroyo to Worcester (IL) on a rehab assignment. Assigned SS Yu Chang to Portland (EL) on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent CF Jake Marisnick outright to Charlotte (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned LF Kerry Carpenter to Toledo (IL) on a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated OF Drew Waters from the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated RHP Reyes Moronta for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Sam Bachman from Rocket City (SL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP Nick Ramirez and RHP Randy Vasquez to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled RHP Randy Vasquez from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Released OF Aaron Hicks.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed C Danny Jansen on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 25. Recalled C Tyler Heineman from Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled OF Jake McCarthy from Reno (PCL). Optioned OF Dominic Fletcher to Reno.

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated RHP Fernando Cruz from the 15-day IL. Placed 1B Will Myers on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 24. Optioned RHP Alan Busenitz to Louisville (IL). Recalled RF Will Benson from Louisville.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled INF/OF Nolan Jones from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned INF/OF Michael Toglia to Albuquerque.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated LHP Clayton Kershaw from the bereavement list. Optioned RHP Tayler Scott to Oklahoma City (PCL). Claimed RHP Zack Burdi off waivers from Tampa Bay. Transferred RHP Tyler Cyr from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Assigned CF Jesus Sanchez to Jacksonville (IL) on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled LHP Ethan Small from Nashville (IL). Optioned RHP Tyson Miller to Nashville.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Claimed OF Cal Stevenson off waivers from San Francisco and optioned him to Lehigh Valley (IL). Transferred RHP Noah Song from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

Minor League

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated INF Tzu-Wei Lin. Released INF Jesse Russo. Reinstated RHP Joe Iorio to the active roster. Placed LHP Stephen Tarpley on the inactive list.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed INF Frank Podkul and OF Jerel McDade.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Cam Johnson.

OTTAWA TITANS — Released RHP Nigel Calmes.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed C Andrew Banuelos.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Traded RHP Alex McKenney to Windy City for a player to be named later. Signed C Austin Elder and RHP Gaylon Young.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released INF Ethan Hunt.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released WR DeAndre Hopkins.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed D Oskari Laaksonen to a two-year contract.

East Coast Hockey League

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated D Nicholas Canade from reserve. Placed D Casey Johnson on reserve.

SOCCER

MLS NEXT Pro

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS 2 — Signed D Fortuna Dusseldorf from Darko ILIC through the 2024 season.

COLLEGE

GEORGIA — Fired head baseball coach Scott Stricklin.

KEENE ST. — Named Travis Wyant head coach of women’s lacrosse.

