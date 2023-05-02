Díaz, Tovar homer, Rockies beat Brewers, 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Elías Díaz homered and drove in the go-ahead run with an eighth-inning single, and the Colorado Rockies…

DENVER (AP) — Elías Díaz homered and drove in the go-ahead run with an eighth-inning single, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Rookie shortstop Ezequiel Tovar hit his first major league home run for Colorado, which has won its last two home games after dropping seven straight at Coors Field.

C.J. Cron led off the eighth with a double off Peter Strzelecki (2-1), and Díaz singled to bring home pinch-runner Yonathan Daza.

Justin Lawrence (1-1) worked a scoreless eighth and Pierce Johnson handled the ninth for his fourth save.

Rowdy Tellez, Brice Turang and Jesse Winker had two hits each for the Brewers.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta returned to the place where he struck out 13 batters in his 2018 major league debut. He allowed Tovar’s homer in the third that put Colorado ahead 1-0.

Díaz led off the fourth with a 453-foot blast to the concourse over left field, but Peralta worked out of a jam when right-fielder Tyrone Taylor threw out Randal Grichuk trying to score on Tovar’s flyout.

Peralta struck out 10 in six innings.

The Brewers tied it in the sixth off Ryan Feltner, who allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings. Christian Yelich led off with a double and later scored on a fielder’s choice. Tellez doubled and Willy Adames scored on William Contreras’ groundout.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: Taylor was activated from the 10-day injured list. Taylor missed the first month of the season with right elbow sprain. … RHP Gus Varland was sent to Triple-A Nashville on a rehab assignment. He was placed on the injured list with a hand issue on April 16, a day after he was hit by a Manny Machado line drive.

Rockies: Right-hander Germán Márquez said he will have Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

YER OUT!

Winker became the second Brewers player to strike out on a pitch-clock violation. In the third, Winker was looking down before a 3-2 pitch when the clock hit 7 seconds. Plate umpire Edwin Jimenez rung him up for strike three.

Tellez was the first Milwaukee player to violate the pitch clock, on April 10 at Arizona.

UP NEXT

The Brewers will send Eric Lauer (3-2, 5.19 ERA) to the mound against Kyle Freeland (2-3, 4.32) in a matchup of lefties on Wednesday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.