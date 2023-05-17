Champions League Glance

|All Times EDT
(Home teams listed first)
|SEMIFINALS
|First leg
|Tuesday, May 9
Real Madrid (Spain) 1, Manchester City (England) 1
|Wednesday, May 10
AC Milan (Italy) 0, Inter Milan (Italy) 2
|Second leg
|Tuesday, May 16
Inter Milan (Italy) 1, AC Milan (Italy) 0, Inter Milan advanced 3-0 on aggregate
|Wednesday, May 17
Manchester City (England) 4, Real Madrid (Spain) 0, Manchester City advanced 5-1 on aggregate
|CHAMPIONSHIP
|Saturday, June 10
|At Istanbul
Inter Milan (Italy) vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.
