AHL Playoff Glance

All Times EDT DIVISION FINALS (Best-of-5) x-if necessary EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Hartford vs. Hershey Thursday, May 11: Hartford at Hershey, 9 p.m. Saturday, May 13: Hartford at Hershey, 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 17: Hershey at Hartford, 9 p.m. x-Friday, May 19: Hershey at Hartford, 9 p.m. x-Tuesday, May 23: Hartford at Hershey, 9 p.m. North Division Toronto vs. Rochester Thursday, May 11: Rochester at Toronto, 9 p.m. Saturday, May 13: Rochester at Toronto, 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 17: Toronto at Rochester, 9:05 p.m. x-Friday, May 19: Toronto at Rochester, 9:05 p.m. x-Sunday, May 21: Rochester at Toronto, 6 p.m. WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division Texas vs. Milwaukee Friday, May 12: Texas at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. Saturday, May 13: Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 17: Milwaukee at Texas, 9 p.m. Friday, May 19: Milwaukee at Texas, 9 p.m. Sunday, May 21: Milwaukee at Texas, 9 p.m. Pacific Division Calgary vs. Coachella Valley Thursday, May 11: Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9:05 p.m. Friday, May 12: Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9:05 p.m. Monday, May 15: Calgary at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 17: Calgary at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m. Friday, May 19: Calgary at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.