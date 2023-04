Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned RHP Griffin Canning to Inland Empire (CAL) on a…

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned RHP Griffin Canning to Inland Empire (CAL) on a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Assigned SS Jorge Polanco to Fort Myers (FSL) on a rehab assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Assigned CB Leody Taveras to Frisco (TL) on a rehab assignment.

BASKETBALL

Women’s National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Named Emily Burton strength and performance coach.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Evan Marcus head strength and conditioning coach, Jason Benguche and Everrett Gathron assistant strength and conditioning coach and Kyle Sammons sports science coordinator/assistant strength and conditioning coach. Announced DT Corey Peters to retire.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DL Rasheem Green to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed C J.C. Hassenauer.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed QB Tim Boyle to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned G Olle Eriksson Ek to San Diego (AHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled C Oskar Steen from Providence (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Alex Nedeljkovic from Grand Rapids (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Zach Sanford from Milwaukee (AHL). Assigned D Kevin Gravel to Milwaukee.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned D Mason Millman to Reading (AHL) on loan.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned D Peter Diliberatore to Wheeling (ECHL) from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned D Matthew Kessel to Springfield (AHL). Recalled D Dmitri Samorukov from Springfield.

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Loaned D Chris Ortiz to Wheeling (ECHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Released G Alex Horawski from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Loaned G Pat Nagle to Reading (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Signed C Ture Linden to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ECHL

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired f William Provost.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released F Austin Eastman and G Trevin Kozlowski from their standard player contracts (SPC).

SOCCER

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Announced the retirement of F Leah Pruitt.

COLLEGE

ETSU — Named Brooks Savage head men’s basketball coach.

RHODE ISLAND — Named Colin Smith assistant wrestling coach.

