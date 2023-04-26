Sheffield United back in the EPL after 2-year absence

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Sheffield United is headed back to the Premier League after a two-year absence. Four days after…

Four days after getting beaten by Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals, the team nicknamed the Blades defeated West Bromwich Albion 2-0 on Wednesday to be guaranteed the second automatic promotion spot in the second-tier Championship.

Burnley will be promoted as the champion.

Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodzic scored the second-half goals for Sheffield United, which was in the Premier League between 2019-21.

