Retired boxer Amir Khan gets 2-year ban for doping

LONDON (AP) — Retired British boxer Amir Khan has been banned from all sports for two years after testing positive for a prohibited substance following what proved to be the last fight of his career.

Khan, a former light-welterweight world champion and Olympic silver-medalist, returned a positive result for anabolic agent ostarine after his loss to Kell Brook in Manchester in February 2022, UK Anti-Doping said Tuesday.

Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator that can help muscle growth.

Khan, who announced his retirement three months after the fight, accepted a violation of anti-doping rules but said he had not intentionally ingested the substance. That was accepted by an independent panel following a hearing in January.

His ban will expire on April 5, 2024.

One of the best British boxers of his era, Khan retired with a record of 34-6, though the independent panel has disqualified his result from the fight against Brook.

