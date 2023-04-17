Oklahoma’s Storako is top pick in WPF softball draft

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Spark selected University of Oklahoma pitcher Alex Storako No. 1 overall in the…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Spark selected University of Oklahoma pitcher Alex Storako No. 1 overall in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch (WPF) softball draft on Monday night.

Storako, a transfer from Michigan, has been unstoppable for the Sooners. She has a 13-0 record with a 0.80 ERA and has 85 strikeouts in 70 innings this season.

Washington infielder Baylee Klingler was chosen by the Texas Smoke at No. 2, Tennessee pitcher Ashley Rogers went to the Smash-It Sports Vipers at No. 3 and UCLA pitcher/utility player Megan Faraimo was selected by the USSSA Pride at No. 4.

The WPF is entering its second season and will have two new teams. The Austin, Texas-based Smoke — owned by former major league pitcher Brandon Phillips and All Elite Wrestling star Jade Cargill — and the Spark join the Pride and the Vipers.

The season starts in mid-June and ends in mid-August.

