MATCHDAY: Man United hosts Sevilla in Europa League QF

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:

EUROPA LEAGUE

Manchester United will be missing top scorer Marcus Rashford because of a muscle injury when it hosts six-time champion Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals. United, which won the second-tier European competition in 2017, will have playmaker Christian Eriksen available. Alex Telles is eligible to play for Sevilla. The left-back is on loan this season from United. In another quarterfinal first leg, Feyenoord hosts Roma in Rotterdam in a rematch of last year’s final of the Europa Conference League. Juventus faces Sporting Lisbon, which eliminated Premier League leader Arsenal in the previous round. German club Leverkusen plays Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise.

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

West Ham hopes to keep a perfect record in the third-tier European competition when it visits Belgian club Gent in the first leg of the quarterfinals. Also, Polish team Lech hosts Serie A’s Fiorentina, Anderlecht plays AZ Alkmaar and Basel takes on Nice.

