Masters Tournament Scores

Masters Tournament Scores

The Associated Press

April 9, 2023, 11:50 AM

Saturday

At Augusta National

Augusta, Ga.

Purse: $15 million

Yardage: 7,545; Par: 72

Third Round

Brooks Koepka, United States 65-67-73—205
Jon Rahm, Spain 65-69-73—207
Viktor Hovland, Norway 65-73-70—208
Patrick Cantlay, United States 71-71-68—210
Russell Henley, United States 73-67-71—211
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 71-70-70—211
Sam Bennett, United States 68-68-76—212
Collin Morikawa, United States 69-69-74—212
Jason Day, Australia 67-72-74—213
Shane Lowry, Ireland 68-72-73—213
Patrick Reed, United States 71-70-72—213
Justin Rose, England 69-71-73—213
Xander Schauffele, United States 68-74-71—213
Gary Woodland, United States 68-72-73—213
Matt Fitzpatrick, England 70-72-72—214
Sungjae Im, South Korea 71-76-67—214
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 71-69-74—214
Scottie Scheffler, United States 68-75-71—214
Cameron Young, United States 67-72-75—214
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 70-71-74—215
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 74-67-74—215
Phil Mickelson, United States 71-69-75—215
Taylor Moore, United States 73-72-70—215
Jordan Spieth, United States 69-70-76—215
Keegan Bradley, United States 70-72-74—216
Tony Finau, United States 69-74-73—216
Tyrrell Hatton, England 71-73-72—216
Max Homa, United States 71-73-72—216
Tom Kim, South Korea 70-72-74—216
Chris Kirk, United States 70-74-72—216
Scott Stallings, United States 70-77-69—216
Sahith Theegala, United States 73-70-73—216
Abraham Ancer, Mexico 72-71-74—217
Sam Burns, United States 68-71-78—217
Tommy Fleetwood, England 72-71-74—217
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 73-72-72—217
Cameron Smith, Australia 70-72-75—217
Sepp Straka, Austria 70-73-74—217
Seamus Power, Ireland 73-72-73—218
Harris English, United States 71-71-77—219
Talor Gooch, United States 72-74-73—219
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 76-69-74—219
Zach Johnson, United States 75-70-74—219
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 74-73-72—219
Adam Scott, Australia 68-74-77—219
Harold Varner III, United States 72-71-76—219
Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 74-73-73—220
Fred Couples, United States 71-74-76—221
Billy Horschel, United States 73-74-74—221
Dustin Johnson, United States 71-72-78—221
Mito Pereira, Chile 74-70-77—221
J.T. Poston, United States 74-72-76—222
Keith Mitchell, United States 75-71-77—223
Tiger Woods, United States 74-73-WD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

