Masters Tournament Scores

Saturday

At Augusta National

Augusta, Ga.

Purse: $15 million

Yardage: 7,545; Par: 72

Third Round

Brooks Koepka, United States 65-67-73—205 Jon Rahm, Spain 65-69-73—207 Viktor Hovland, Norway 65-73-70—208 Patrick Cantlay, United States 71-71-68—210 Russell Henley, United States 73-67-71—211 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 71-70-70—211 Sam Bennett, United States 68-68-76—212 Collin Morikawa, United States 69-69-74—212 Jason Day, Australia 67-72-74—213 Shane Lowry, Ireland 68-72-73—213 Patrick Reed, United States 71-70-72—213 Justin Rose, England 69-71-73—213 Xander Schauffele, United States 68-74-71—213 Gary Woodland, United States 68-72-73—213 Matt Fitzpatrick, England 70-72-72—214 Sungjae Im, South Korea 71-76-67—214 Joaquin Niemann, Chile 71-69-74—214 Scottie Scheffler, United States 68-75-71—214 Cameron Young, United States 67-72-75—214 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 70-71-74—215 Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 74-67-74—215 Phil Mickelson, United States 71-69-75—215 Taylor Moore, United States 73-72-70—215 Jordan Spieth, United States 69-70-76—215 Keegan Bradley, United States 70-72-74—216 Tony Finau, United States 69-74-73—216 Tyrrell Hatton, England 71-73-72—216 Max Homa, United States 71-73-72—216 Tom Kim, South Korea 70-72-74—216 Chris Kirk, United States 70-74-72—216 Scott Stallings, United States 70-77-69—216 Sahith Theegala, United States 73-70-73—216 Abraham Ancer, Mexico 72-71-74—217 Sam Burns, United States 68-71-78—217 Tommy Fleetwood, England 72-71-74—217 Si Woo Kim, South Korea 73-72-72—217 Cameron Smith, Australia 70-72-75—217 Sepp Straka, Austria 70-73-74—217 Seamus Power, Ireland 73-72-73—218 Harris English, United States 71-71-77—219 Talor Gooch, United States 72-74-73—219 Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 76-69-74—219 Zach Johnson, United States 75-70-74—219 Thomas Pieters, Belgium 74-73-72—219 Adam Scott, Australia 68-74-77—219 Harold Varner III, United States 72-71-76—219 Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 74-73-73—220 Fred Couples, United States 71-74-76—221 Billy Horschel, United States 73-74-74—221 Dustin Johnson, United States 71-72-78—221 Mito Pereira, Chile 74-70-77—221 J.T. Poston, United States 74-72-76—222 Keith Mitchell, United States 75-71-77—223 Tiger Woods, United States 74-73-WD

