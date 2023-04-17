COMMANDERS SALE: What's next? | Former employee says it's ‘surreal’ | To-do list for next owner | 'Bye Dan' beer sells out at Va. brewery | The Huddle on Harris' bid
Bruins captain Bergeron out Game 1 vs. Panthers with illness

The Associated Press

April 17, 2023, 7:39 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron is out for Game 1 of their opening-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers on Monday night due to an illness.

The 37-year-old Bergeron suffered an upper-body injury in the team’s regular-season finale against Montreal and missed practice Saturday and Sunday.

Coach Jim Montgomery said after Saturday’s practice that it was “extra rest.”

Following Monday’s morning skate, Montgomery said: “We have not only Bergeron, but a couple of guys that have been under the weather.”

The team listed Pavel Zacha taking Bergeron’s spot on the top line between wingers Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk.

Center David Krejci, who missed the final six games of the regular season with an undisclosed injury, was back in the lineup on the second line.

