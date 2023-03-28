XFL Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct PF PA DC 6 0 1.000 171 116 St. Louis 4 2…

All Times EDT

North Division

W L Pct PF PA DC 6 0 1.000 171 116 St. Louis 4 2 .667 139 112 Seattle 4 2 .667 128 107 Vegas 1 5 .167 111 163

South Division

W L Pct PF PA Houston 4 2 .667 162 113 Arlington 3 3 .500 78 101 San Antonio 2 4 .333 89 88 Orlando 0 6 .000 100 178

Monday, March 27

DC 37, Houston 26

Friday’s Games

Seattle at Arlington, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Antonio at Vegas, 3 p.m.

DC at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis at Houston, 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

Vegas at St. Louis, 1 p.m.

Arlington at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 9

Houston at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

DC at Seattle, 7 p.m.

