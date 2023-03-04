Vermont Catamounts and NJIT Highlanders play in America East Tournament

NJIT Highlanders (7-22, 4-12 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (20-10, 14-2 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

NJIT Highlanders (7-22, 4-12 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (20-10, 14-2 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vermont -17.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vermont Catamounts face the NJIT Highlanders in the America East Tournament.

The Catamounts have gone 14-2 against America East teams, with a 6-8 record in non-conference play. Vermont scores 72.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Highlanders’ record in America East action is 4-12. NJIT is third in the America East shooting 34.7% from downtown. Eyal Nankin leads the Highlanders shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Penn is shooting 51.8% and averaging 12.5 points for the Catamounts. Finn Sullivan is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Raheim Sullivan is averaging 7.8 points for the Highlanders. Kevin Osawe is averaging 13.0 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 49.8% over the past 10 games for NJIT.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 10-0, averaging 80.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

