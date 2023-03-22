Utah Valley reaches NIT semis, 74-68 over Cincinnati

OREM, Utah (AP) — Justin Harmon and Trey Woodbury each scored 17 points and Utah Valley advanced to the NIT…

OREM, Utah (AP) — Justin Harmon and Trey Woodbury each scored 17 points and Utah Valley advanced to the NIT semifinals in Las Vegas with a 74-68 victory over Cincinnati on Wednesday night.

Utah Valley (28-8) will play in the NIT semifinals for the first time in program history on Tuesday night against UAB. The Wolverines have won seven of eight games to improve their program record for wins.

Aziz Bandaogo, the WAC defensive player of the year, added 15 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks for Utah Valley, which is the top shot-blocking team in the nation with 237. Tim Fuller had 12 points and nine rebounds and Le’Tre Darthard scored all nine of his points in the second half.

Woodbury, averaging 13.6 points per game, scored 12 points in the first half to help Utah Valley build a 39-33 lead. Bandaogo and Harmon each added 10 points as only four players scored for the Wolverines. Cincinnati missed 10 straight shots midway through the first half and trailed 25-13.

Utah Valley was ahead for nearly 39 minutes, with Cincinnati’s only lead at 4-3.

Landers Nolley II scored 23 points for Cincinnati (23-13). David DeJulius added 19 points and Viktor Lakhin had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

It was Cincinnati’s first trip to Utah since coming as a No. 8 seed in the 2003 NCAA Tournament before losing to Gonzaga in the first round.

___ More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.