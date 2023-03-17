MARCH MADNESS: Most brackets bust on Day 1 | Where to watch | Howard alum relives NCAA appearance | Final run for voice of March Madness | DC Sports Huddle breaks down NCAAs
UConn Huskies square off against Iona Gaels in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Associated Press

March 17, 2023, 3:42 AM

Iona Gaels (27-7, 17-3 MAAC) vs. UConn Huskies (25-8, 13-7 Big East)

Albany, New York; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UConn -9; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 10 UConn Huskies play the Iona Gaels in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies are 13-7 against Big East opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. UConn is 0-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gaels are 17-3 in MAAC play. Iona ranks second in the MAAC with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Nelly Junior Joseph averaging 9.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Sanogo is averaging 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UConn.

Walter Clayton Jr. is scoring 16.9 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Gaels. Daniss Jenkins is averaging 16.4 points and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 8-2, averaging 75.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Gaels: 10-0, averaging 78.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

