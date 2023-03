Sports on TV for Tuesday, March 28

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, March 28 COLLEGE BASEBALL 7 p.m. ACCN — Florida vs.…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, March 28

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Florida vs. Florida St., Jacksonville

SECN — Texas at Texas A&M

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — NIT Tournament: Wisconsin vs. North Texas, Semifinal, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: Utah Valley at UAB, Semifinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Cornell at Syracuse

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Iowa

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Iowa

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

9 p.m.

ESPN — McDonald’s All American Game: East vs. West, Houston

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — McDonald’s All American Game: East vs. West, Houston

MLB BASEBALL

6 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. Baltimore, Sarasota, Fla. (Taped)

9 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Oakland at San Francisco (Taped)

12 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees at Washington

3 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz.

9 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: LA Dodgers at LA Angels

12 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla. (Taped)

3 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Milwaukee vs. Colorado, Scottsdale, Ariz. (Taped)

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh, Bradenton, Fla. (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Miami at Toronto

10 p.m.

TNT — New Orleans at Golden State

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Eastern Conference Playoff: Fort Wayne at Capital City, Quarterfinal

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Western Conference Playoff: Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, Quarterfinal

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying: Norway at Georgia, Group A

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying: Croatia at Turkey, Group D

FS2 — International Friendly: Germany vs. Belgium, Cologne, Germany

7 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying: Latvia at Wales, Group D (Taped)

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open–ATP Round of 16, WTA Quarterfinals

_____

