Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Thursday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €7,877,020

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Thursday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 128

Hamad Medjedovic, Serbia, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-3, 6-2.

Dominik Koepfer, Germany, def. Andrea Vavassori, Italy, 6-4, 6-3.

Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, def. Gregoire Barrere, France, 6-4, 6-2.

Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Rinky Hijikata, Australia, 6-4, 7-5.

Stefano Napolitano, Italy, def. Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Rafael Nadal, Spain, def. Zizou Bergs, Belgium, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Matteo Gigante, Italy, def. Giulio Zeppieri, Italy, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Corentin Moutet, France, def. Roman Safiullin, Russia, 3-6, 7-6, 6-2.

Jack Draper, Britain, def. Borna Coric, Croatia, 7-5, 6-1.

Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, def. Harold Mayot, France, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Christopher O’Connell, Australia, 6-7 (7), 5-0, ret.

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Pedro Cachin, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.

Marcos Giron, United States, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Daniel Evans, Britain, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Alexandre Muller, France, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Nicolas Moreno de Alboran, United States, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4).

Aslan Karatsev, Russia, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Luca Nardi, Italy, def. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 6-4, 6-4.

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Round of 128

Varvara Gracheva, Russia, def. Federica Di Sarra, Italy, 6-1, 6-3.

Rebecca Sramkova, Slovakia, def. Giorgia Pedone, Italy, 6-4, 6-1.

Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Wang Xiyu, China, 6-1, 7-5.

Clara Tauson, Denmark, def. Daria Saville, Australia, 6-2, 6-3.

Sara Errani, Italy, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Katie Volynets, United States, def. Wang Yafan, China, 7-6 (6), 6-1.

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Angelique Kerber, Germany, def. Veronika Kudermetova (17), Russia, 6-3, 6-0.

Diana Shnaider, Russia, def. Liudmila Samsonova (15), Russia, 6-1, 6-3.

Daria Kasatkina (10), Russia, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 7-5, 6-1.

Linda Noskova (29), Czech Republic, def. Lucrezia Stefanini, Italy, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

Zheng Qinwen (7), China, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-2, 6-0.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (14), Russia, 6-0, 6-1.

Naomi Osaka, Japan, def. Marta Kostyuk (19), Ukraine, 6-3, 6-2.

Madison Keys (18), United States, def. Camila Osorio, Colombia, 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.

Coco Gauff (3), United States, def. Magdalena Frech, Poland, 6-3, 6-3.

Beatriz Haddad Maia (12), Brazil, def. Wang Xinyu, China, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, def. Elina Avanesyan, Russia, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

Sorana Cirstea (28), Romania, def. Brenda Fruhvirtova, Czech Republic, 7-5, 6-0.

Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, def. Sloane Stephens (31), United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-0, 6-2.

Marketa Vondrousova (6), Czech Republic, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Emma Navarro (21), United States, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, and Ben Shelton, United States, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, 6-1, 6-7 (6), 10-7.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, def. Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul, United States, 4-6, 6-1, 10-8.

Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Alexander Zverev, Germany, def. Austin Krajicek, United States, and Neal Skupski (4), Britain, 7-6 (0), 6-7, 11-9.

Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, and Sebastian Baez, Argentina, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, and Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 6-3, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Anhelina Kalinina and Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, def. Yana Sizikova and Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 6-0, 6-3.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.