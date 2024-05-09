Hurricanes make change in net. Go to Pytor Kochetkov for Game 3 against the Rangers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Pyotr Kochetkov is set to start in goal for the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 against…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Pyotr Kochetkov is set to start in goal for the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 against the New York Rangers on Thursday night, as they make a change in net trailing the second-round series 2-0.

Coach Rod Brind’Amour announced the decision roughly seven hours before puck drop, citing Andersen’s workload as the reason for the move.

“Freddy’s played really well, but he’s also played a lot,” Brind’Amour said. “I think giving him a little rest is the best thing.”

Andersen allowed eight goals on 62 shots through the first two games against the Rangers, though he has hardly been the biggest reason Carolina needs to mount a comeback. The 34-year-old Dane has played 17 games since returning from blood clotting issues in March.

Kochetkov, still technically a rookie at 24 though he has multiple seasons of NHL experience, has not played since April 14.

“At the end of the day, he’s fresh and hopefully has a great game,” Brind’Amour said.

Fellow Russian Evgeny Kuznetsov will also return to the lineup after being scratched in the Hurricanes’ Game 2 overtime loss at New York.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.