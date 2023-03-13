Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 13, 2023, 5:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
College Basketball
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at TEXAS A&M-CC Southeast Missouri State
at MISSISSIPPI STATE Pittsburgh
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Cleveland 8 (OFF) at CHARLOTTE
at WASHINGTON 11 (OFF) Detroit
at TORONTO 1 (OFF) Denver
Orlando 5 (OFF) at SAN ANTONIO
at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) LA Lakers
at OKLAHOMA CITY PK (OFF) Brooklyn
at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) New York
at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) Milwaukee
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CAROLINA -210 Winnipeg +172
at NEW JERSEY -137 Tampa Bay +114
Vegas -170 at PHILADELPHIA +140
at PITTSBURGH -350 Montreal +275
at N.Y RANGERS -178 Washington +146
at NASHVILLE -152 Detroit +126
Boston -450 at CHICAGO +340
at EDMONTON -210 Ottawa +172
Dallas -140 at VANCOUVER +116
Calgary -225 at ARIZONA +184
at SAN JOSE -142 Columbus +118
at LOS ANGELES -140 N.Y Islanders +116

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up