College Basketball Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at TEXAS A&M-CC 3½ Southeast Missouri State at MISSISSIPPI STATE 1½ Pittsburgh NBA Tuesday…

Listen now to WTOP News

College Basketball Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at TEXAS A&M-CC 3½ Southeast Missouri State at MISSISSIPPI STATE 1½ Pittsburgh NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Cleveland 8 (OFF) at CHARLOTTE at WASHINGTON 11 (OFF) Detroit at TORONTO 1 (OFF) Denver Orlando 5 (OFF) at SAN ANTONIO at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) LA Lakers at OKLAHOMA CITY PK (OFF) Brooklyn at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) New York at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) Milwaukee NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CAROLINA -210 Winnipeg +172 at NEW JERSEY -137 Tampa Bay +114 Vegas -170 at PHILADELPHIA +140 at PITTSBURGH -350 Montreal +275 at N.Y RANGERS -178 Washington +146 at NASHVILLE -152 Detroit +126 Boston -450 at CHICAGO +340 at EDMONTON -210 Ottawa +172 Dallas -140 at VANCOUVER +116 Calgary -225 at ARIZONA +184 at SAN JOSE -142 Columbus +118 at LOS ANGELES -140 N.Y Islanders +116

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.