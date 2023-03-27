Live Radio
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 27, 2023, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 51 35 13 2 1 73 195 122
Birmingham 52 34 15 1 2 71 198 149
Roanoke 49 28 17 3 1 61 156 130
Knoxville 51 29 19 1 2 61 194 175
Huntsville 49 29 18 1 1 60 169 143
Evansville 48 27 19 2 0 56 151 146
Pensacola 53 25 23 2 3 55 173 174
Fayetteville 52 22 22 8 0 52 140 160
Quad City 51 22 27 1 1 46 123 158
Macon 46 11 33 2 0 24 131 206
Vermilion County 30 4 24 2 0 10 59 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Roanoke 7, Knoxville 3

Peoria 8, Quad City 2

Pensacola 4, Evansville 1

Macon 5, Huntsville 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Huntsville at Birmingham, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up