All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 51 35 13 2 1 73 195 122 Birmingham 52 34 15 1 2 71 198 149 Roanoke 49 28 17 3 1 61 156 130 Knoxville 51 29 19 1 2 61 194 175 Huntsville 49 29 18 1 1 60 169 143 Evansville 48 27 19 2 0 56 151 146 Pensacola 53 25 23 2 3 55 173 174 Fayetteville 52 22 22 8 0 52 140 160 Quad City 51 22 27 1 1 46 123 158 Macon 46 11 33 2 0 24 131 206 Vermilion County 30 4 24 2 0 10 59 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Roanoke 7, Knoxville 3

Peoria 8, Quad City 2

Pensacola 4, Evansville 1

Macon 5, Huntsville 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Huntsville at Birmingham, 9 p.m.

