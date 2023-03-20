Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 20, 2023, 10:09 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 48 33 12 2 1 69 181 118
Birmingham 50 32 15 1 2 67 191 145
Huntsville 46 29 15 1 1 60 161 131
Knoxville 48 28 17 1 2 59 178 155
Roanoke 46 26 17 3 0 56 145 124
Evansville 45 26 17 2 0 54 145 137
Pensacola 50 23 22 2 3 51 164 168
Fayetteville 50 21 21 8 0 50 137 156
Quad City 48 21 25 1 1 44 119 144
Macon 43 9 32 2 0 20 113 189
Vermilion County 30 4 24 2 0 10 59 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

