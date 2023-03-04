South Dakota State meets Omaha in Summit Tournament

Omaha Mavericks (9-22, 4-14 Summit) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (18-12, 13-5 Summit) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 9:30 p.m.…

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota State -10; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The South Dakota State Jackrabbits play in the Summit Tournament against the Omaha Mavericks.

The Jackrabbits have gone 13-5 against Summit opponents, with a 5-7 record in non-conference play. South Dakota State is 8-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mavericks are 4-14 in Summit play. Omaha ranks seventh in the Summit with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Marquel Sutton averaging 1.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo is averaging 18.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Jackrabbits. Matt Dentlinger is averaging 14.3 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 61.3% over the past 10 games for South Dakota State.

Frankie Fidler is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Mavericks. Luke Jungers is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 69.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

