Seton Hall meets DePaul in Big East Tournament

DePaul Blue Demons (9-22, 3-17 Big East) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (17-14, 10-10 Big East) New York; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.…

DePaul Blue Demons (9-22, 3-17 Big East) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (17-14, 10-10 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seton Hall -6; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Seton Hall Pirates play in the Big East Tournament against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Pirates have gone 10-10 against Big East teams, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Seton Hall is seventh in the Big East in rebounding with 31.7 rebounds. Tyrese Samuel leads the Pirates with 5.5 boards.

The Blue Demons’ record in Big East play is 3-17. DePaul gives up 77.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Al-Amir Dawes is shooting 39.7% and averaging 12.6 points for the Pirates. Dre Davis is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Umoja Gibson is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 15.8 points, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals. Javan Johnson is shooting 39.8% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Blue Demons: 0-10, averaging 69.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

