SE Louisiana Lions face the New Orleans Privateers in Southland Tournament

New Orleans Privateers (11-19, 7-11 Southland) vs. SE Louisiana Lions (18-13, 12-6 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SE Louisiana -6.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: The SE Louisiana Lions face the New Orleans Privateers in the Southland Tournament.

The Lions are 12-6 against Southland opponents and 6-7 in non-conference play. SE Louisiana is seventh in the Southland with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Brody Rowbury averaging 2.6.

The Privateers are 7-11 against Southland opponents. New Orleans gives up 79.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Anderson is averaging 14.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Lions. Roger McFarlane is averaging 14.7 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Jordan Johnson is shooting 46.0% and averaging 18.1 points for the Privateers. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Privateers: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.