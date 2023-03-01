Kopitar nets 4, Kempe adds SO score, Kings beat Jets 6-5

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Anze Kopitar scored four goals in regulation and Adrian Kempe had the only score in the…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Anze Kopitar scored four goals in regulation and Adrian Kempe had the only score in the shootout as the Los Angeles Kings rallied to beat the Winnipeg Jets 6-5 on Tuesday night.

Kopitar had a natural hat trick in the second period. It was the 35-year-old’s sixth career hat trick and second time he has scored four times in an NHL game.

Gabriel Vilardi also scored and Drew Doughty had a pair of assists for the Kings. Pheonix Copley made 26 saves.

Josh Morrissey had his first four-point game, finishing with two goals and two assists for Winnipeg, which is mired in its first four-game skid of the season. Winnipeg is 1-5-1 in its last seven games.

Kevin Stenlund had a pair of goals and Kyle Connor also scored for the Jets. Mark Scheifele and Dylan DeMelo each contributed two assists. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 32 shots as the Jets closed out a three-game homestand.

BRUINS 4, FLAMES 3, OT

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Charlie McAvoy scored at 4:55 of overtime, helping Boston beat Calgary and extend its winning streak to eight games.

Dmitry Orlov had two goals and an assist for Atlantic Division- and Eastern Conference-leading Boston, and Pavel Zacha also scored. Linus Ullmark stopped 54 of the 57 shots he faced.

Blake Coleman, Dillon Dube and Jonathan Huberdeau scored for Calgary. Dan Vladar, who allowed two goals on five shots in the first period, was lifted in favor of Jacob Markstrom at the start of the second period. Markstrom made 13 saves.

COYOTES 4, BLACKHAWKS 1

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz had a goal and an assist, Karel Vejmelka stopped 23 shots and Arizona beat Patrick Kane-less Chicago.

The Blackhawks came out flat after their star player was traded to the New York Rangers in a three-way deal that included Arizona earlier in the day.

The Coyotes took advantage with first-period goals by Travis Boyd and Barrett Hayton. Jack McBain scored in the second and Vejmelka was sharp after allowing six goals in a loss to Calgary his last start.

Andreas Athanasiou scored late in the third period and Alex Stalock allowed four goals on 33 shots for Chicago.

BLUE JACKETS 5, SABRES 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Eric Robinson had the first three-goal game of his career, and Columbus weathered a late comeback bid to beat Buffalo.

Boone Jenner and Kent Johnson also scored for Columbus, which won its league-low seventh road game of the season. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 39 shots and added an assist for the last-place Blue Jackets.

Buffalo rookie Jack Quinn had a goal and an assist. J.J. Peterka also scored and Tage Thompson got his team-leading 41st goal for the ninth-place Sabres, who are in playoff contention entering March in a bid to end an NHL-record 11-season playoff drought.

Craig Anderson stopped 31 shots.

SENATORS 6, RED WINGS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Tim Stutzle scored on a penalty shot in the first period and had two assists, and Austin Watson scored twice as Ottawa completed a two-game sweep of Detroit.

Claude Giroux, Alex DeBrincat and Brady Tkachuk also scored for Ottawa. Mads Sogaard stopped 16 shots and picked up his fourth NHL victory.

With their four-goal outburst in the first period, the Senators are the first team in NHL regular-season history to score a power-play goal, a short-handed goal, an even-strength goal and a penalty shot goal in a period.

Dominik Kubalik scored for the Red Wings. Ville Husso made 21 saves for Detroit, which fell to Ottawa 6-2 on Monday.

KRAKEN 5, BLUES 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Morgan Geekie scored twice and Seattle snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over St. Louis.

Jared McCann, Jamie Oleksiak and Branden Tanev also scored, and Martin Jones made 22 saves as the Kraken kicked off a four-game trip. Daniel Sprong and Eeli Tolvanen each had two assists.

Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich each had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Saad scored for the scuffling Blues, who lost their sixth straight. Jordan Binnington made 21 saves.

PENGUINS 3, PREDATORS 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Zucker scored with 1:39 left to give Pittsburgh a victory over Nashville.

Sidney Crosby also scored, Bryan Rust added a late empty-netter and Tristan Jarry made 24 saves for Pittsburgh, which extended its winning streak to three games.

Mark Jankowski scored and Juuse Saros made 31 saves for Nashville, which had its three-game winning streak snapped.

WILD 2, ISLANDERS 1, SO

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Frederick Gaudreau scored in the shootout to lift Minnesota over New York.

Filip Gustavsson made 39 saves and stopped two shots in the shootout for Minnesota, which has won six of seven and has a season-high, seven-game point streak. Ryan Reaves scored for the first time as a member of the Wild, who stayed ahead of Winnipeg for third in the Central Division.

Josh Bailey scored and Ilya Sorokin stopped 30 shots for New York, which had won four of six.

PANTHERS 4, LIGHTNING 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen scored 1:41 apart late in the first period, and Florida ended Tampa Bay’s home points streak at 16 games.

Eric Staal and Anthony Duclair also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves for the Panthers, who have alternated wins and losses in their last nine games.

Brayden Point scored a on a power play in the second period and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 37 saves for the Lightning, who had been 14-0-2 at Amalie Arena since their last regulation loss at home on Dec. 6.

CANADIENS 3, SHARKS 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jesse Ylonen scored the go-ahead goal with 10 minutes remaining and Montreal beat San Jose.

Kaiden Guhle and Christian Dvorak also scored in the third period for the Canadiens, and Jake Allen made 38 saves for his 14th win.

San Jose defenseman Jacob MacDonald scored his first goal of the season and first for the Sharks. Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 29 shots in defeat.

