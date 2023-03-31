PGA Tour Valero Texas Open Scores

Friday At TPC San Antonio-Oaks Course San Antonio, Texas Purse: $8.9 million Yardage: 7,438; Par: 72 a-amateur Partial Second Round…

Patrick Rodgers 66-67_133

Corey Conners 64-72_136

Michael Thompson 69-68_137

Eric Cole 71-67_138

Thomas Detry 71-67_138

Matt Kuchar 68-70_138

Chris Kirk 67-72_139

Peter Malnati 67-72_139

Michael Kim 68-71_139

Nico Echavarria 73-66_139

Hayden Buckley 67-73_140

Beau Hossler 71-69_140

Ben Martin 70-70_140

S.H. Kim 72-68_140

Dylan Wu 70-71_141

Alex Noren 70-71_141

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-72_141

Andrew Novak 69-72_141

Matti Schmid 70-71_141

Sam Ryder 71-70_141

Matt Wallace 69-72_141

Luke Donald 70-72_142

Robby Shelton 73-69_142

Hideki Matsuyama 70-72_142

Emiliano Grillo 70-72_142

Charley Hoffman 73-69_142

Justin Lower 69-73_142

Taylor Montgomery 68-74_142

Trevor Werbylo 72-70_143

Tano Goya 72-70_143

Kevin Chappell 71-71_142

Brandon Wu 71-72_143

Jason Dufner 69-74_143

J.J. Spaun 70-73_143

Rickie Fowler 71-72_143

Si Woo Kim 69-74_143

Chandler Phillips 71-72_143

Harry Hall 73-70_143

Patton Kizzire 73-70_143

Projected cut

Chesson Hadley 70-74_144

Satoshi Kodaira 72-72_144

Akshay Bhatia 73-71_144

Ryan Gerard 72-72_144

Cole Hammer 72-72_144

Henrik Norlander 71-73_144

Russell Knox 69-76_145

Ben Taylor 72-73_145

Ben Griffin 71-74_145

Callum Tarren 73-72_145

Troy Merritt 69-76_145

Chad Ramey 70-75_145

Tyrrell Hatton 70-75_145

Greyson Sigg 73-72_145

Zecheng Dou 72-73_145

Ryan Moore 72-73_145

Nick Watney 73-72_145

Joseph Bramlett 73-72_145

Taylor Pendrith 73-73_146

Cameron Champ 73-73_146

Cam Davis 80-66_146

Jim Herman 74-72_146

Doug Ghim 73-73_146

Max McGreevy 73-73_146

Vincent Norrman 74-72_146

Stewart Cink 72-74_146

Ryan Armour 73-74_147

Austin Smotherman 73-74_147

Paul Haley II 76-71_147

Kevin Roy 77-70_147

Peter Lansburgh 75-72_147

Jesse Mueller 75-72_147

Harrison Endycott 74-73_147

Alex Smalley 74-73_147

Ryan Palmer 74-73_147

Scott Piercy 72-75_147

Will Gordon 70-78_148

Matthew NeSmith 73-75_148

Kyle Westmoreland 72-76_148

Scott Harrington 77-71_148

Richy Werenski 75-74_149

Kazuki Higa 75-74_149

Carson Young 74-75_149

Ricky Barnes 76-73_149

Mark Hubbard 76-73_149

J.B. Holmes 75-74_149

Ryan Fox 75-75_150

David Lingmerth 74-76_150

Martin Laird 73-77_150

Trey Mullinax 78-72_150

Erik van Rooyen 75-75_150

Austin Cook 76-74_150

Zach Blair 76-74_150

J.J. Wood 74-78_152

James Hahn 80-74_154

Dylan Frittelli 79-77_156

Withdrew

Michael Gligic

Davis Love III

Brandon Matthews

Did not finish

Roberto Diaz

Brendon Todd

Luke List

Augusto Nunez

Harry Higgs

Nick Taylor

Andrew Putnam

Byeong Hun An

Chez Reavie

Lee Hodges

M.J. Daffue

Sam Stevens

Padraig Harrington

Garrick Higgo

Tyler Duncan

Jimmy Walker

Nick Hardy

Brice Garnett

Lanto Griffin

Hank Lebioda

Andrew Landry

Kevin Streelman

Nicolai Hojgaard

Peter Kuest

Aaron Rai

Trevor Cone

Sepp Straka

Lucas Glover

Brian Stuard

Adam Schenk

Kyle Stanley

Nate Lashley

Brent Grant

Carl Yuan

Pierceson Coody

Kevin Tway

Doc Redman

Austin Truslow

Matthias Schwab

Adam Long

Francesco Molinari

Austin Eckroat

Kramer Hickok

Kelly Kraft

Davis Riley

David Carey

