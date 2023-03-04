No. 14 UConn takes on Villanova after Sanogo’s 26-point game

UConn Huskies (23-7, 12-7 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (16-14, 10-9 Big East) Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UConn Huskies (23-7, 12-7 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (16-14, 10-9 Big East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -2; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 UConn visits the Villanova Wildcats after Adama Sanogo scored 26 points in UConn’s 88-59 victory against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Wildcats are 10-3 in home games. Villanova is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies are 12-7 against conference opponents. UConn is fourth in the Big East shooting 35.9% from deep. Joey Calcaterra leads the Huskies shooting 45.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Dixon is scoring 16.0 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Wildcats. Caleb Daniels is averaging 14.0 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 39.7% over the past 10 games for Villanova.

Tristen Newton is averaging 10.1 points and 4.5 assists for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Huskies: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 36.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.