No. 12 Tennessee visits Johnson and Auburn

Tennessee Volunteers (22-8, 11-6 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (19-11, 9-8 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn hosts the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers after K.D. Johnson scored 21 points in Auburn’s 90-85 overtime loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Tigers are 13-2 in home games. Auburn is fifth in the SEC in team defense, allowing 66.7 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

The Volunteers are 11-6 against conference opponents. Tennessee has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johni Broome is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 13.5 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Santiago Vescovi is averaging 12.4 points and two steals for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 73.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Volunteers: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

