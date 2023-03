NCAA Men’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule The Associated Press

All Times EST Sunday’s Games No. 1 Houston at Memphis, Noon No. 5 Purdue vs. Illinois, 12:30 p.m. No. 15…

All Times EST Sunday’s Games No. 1 Houston at Memphis, Noon No. 5 Purdue vs. Illinois, 12:30 p.m. No. 15 Indiana vs. Michigan, 4:30 p.m. No. 21 Maryland at Penn St., Noon Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.