National Invitational Tournament Glance

All Times EDT First Round Tuesday, March 14 At Jersey Mike's Arena Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers (19-14) vs. Hofstra (24-9), 7 p.m. At Bartow Arena Birmingham, Ala. UAB (25-9) vs. Southern Miss. (25-7), 7:30 p.m. At Beasley Coliseum Pullman, Wash. Washington St. (17-16) vs. E. Washington (22-10), 11 p.m. At Memorial Gymnasium Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt (20-14) vs. Yale (21-8), 9 p.m. At Kohl Center Madison, Wis. Wisconsin (17-14) vs. Bradley (25-9), 9:30 p.m. At Crisler Center Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan (17-15) vs. Toledo (27-7), 7 p.m. At Liberty Arena Lynchburg, Va. Liberty (26-8) vs. Villanova (17-16), 8 p.m. At CU Events Center Boulder, Colo. Colorado (17-16) vs. Seton Hall (17-15), 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 At Littlejohn Coliseum Clemson, S.C. Clemson (23-10) vs. Morehead St. (21-11), 7 p.m. At Beeghly Center Youngstown, Ohio Oklahoma St. (18-15) vs. Youngstown St. (24-9), 7 p.m. At Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, Ore. Oregon (19-14) vs. UC Irvine (23-11), 11 p.m. At Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center Gainesville, Fla. Florida (16-16) vs. UCF (18-14), 7 p.m. At Fifth Third Arena Cincinnati, Ohio Cincinnati (21-12) vs. Virginia Tech (19-14), 9 p.m. At UNT Coliseum Denton, Texas North Texas (26-7) vs. Alcorn St. (18-13), 8 p.m. At The Pit Albuquerque, N.M. New Mexico (22-11) vs. Utah Valley St. (25-8), 10 p.m. At Leavey Center Santa Clara, Calif. Sam Houston St. (25-7) vs. Santa Clara (23-9), 9 p.m. Second Round Saturday, March 18 At TBD Rutgers-Hofstra winner vs. Cincinnati-Virginia Tech winner, TBA Oregon-UC Irvine winner vs. Florida-UCF winner, TBA Clemson-Morehead St. winner vs. UAB-Southern Miss. winner, TBA Oklahoma St.-Youngstown St. winner vs. Washington St.-E. Washington winner, TBA Colorado-Seton Hall winner vs. New Mexico-Utah Valley St. winner, TBA Sam Houston St.-Santa Clara winner vs. North Texas-Alcorn St. winner, TBA Sunday, March 19 Liberty-Villanova winner vs. Wisconsin-Bradley winner, TBA Michigan-Toledo winner vs. Vanderbilt-Yale winner, TBA Quarterfinals Tuesday, March 21 Oregon-UC Irvine_Florida-UCF winner vs. Liberty-Villanova_Wisconsin-Bradley winner, TBA Rutgers-Hofstra_Cincinnati-Virginia Tech winner vs. Colorado-Seton Hall_New Mexico-Utah Valley St. winner, TBA Oklahoma St.-Youngstown St._Washington St.-E. Washington winner vs. Sam Houston St.-Santa Clara_North Texas-Alcorn St. winner, TBA Clemson-Morehead St._UAB-Southern Miss. winner vs. Michigan-Toledo_Vanderbilt-Yale winner, TBA Semifinals Tuesday, March 28 At Orleans Arena Las Vegas Quarterfinal winners, TBA Quarterfinal winners, TBA Championship Thursday, March 30 Semifinal winners, TBA