Johnston leads UT Rio Grande Valley against Cal Baptist

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (15-15, 6-11 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (15-14, 7-9 WAC) Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (15-15, 6-11 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (15-14, 7-9 WAC)

Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Baptist -10.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley visits the Cal Baptist Lancers after Will Johnston scored 36 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 99-95 overtime win against the Tarleton State Texans.

The Lancers are 12-5 in home games. Cal Baptist averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 7- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Vaqueros have gone 6-11 against WAC opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks fifth in the WAC with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Daylen Williams averaging 6.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taran Armstrong is averaging 11.2 points and 4.8 assists for the Lancers. Riley Battin is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Williams is averaging 6.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Justin Johnson is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.