Houston and Miami (FL) square off in the Sweet 16

The Associated Press

March 23, 2023, 3:42 AM

Miami Hurricanes (27-7, 15-5 ACC) vs. Houston Cougars (33-3, 17-1 AAC)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -7; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Houston Cougars square off against the No. 16 Miami Hurricanes in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cougars have gone 17-1 against AAC opponents, with a 16-2 record in non-conference play. Houston has a 24-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hurricanes are 15-5 in ACC play. Miami (FL) is 0-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: J’wan Roberts is averaging 10.3 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Cougars. Marcus Sasser is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

Isaiah Wong is averaging 16.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Hurricanes. Jordan Miller is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Miami (FL).

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 72.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 80.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

