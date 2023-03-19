All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 61 41 18 2…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 61 41 18 2 0 84 233 189 Reading 60 35 21 4 0 74 214 173 Maine 59 33 23 2 1 69 213 171 Worcester 62 32 27 3 0 67 202 206 Adirondack 60 24 26 8 2 58 197 210 Trois-Rivieres 60 23 35 2 0 48 178 232 Norfolk 61 16 40 2 3 37 170 270

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 61 36 20 4 1 77 216 172 Jacksonville 60 36 20 3 1 76 192 172 Florida 59 33 18 4 4 74 196 174 Greenville 60 33 19 7 1 74 200 183 Atlanta 63 32 25 5 1 70 200 213 Orlando 63 29 26 7 1 66 199 223 Savannah 62 23 29 9 1 56 175 216

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 61 40 12 6 3 89 226 170 Toledo 62 41 15 4 2 88 222 145 Indy 61 37 21 3 0 77 215 179 Fort Wayne 60 30 24 4 2 66 226 229 Wheeling 61 25 31 5 0 55 189 204 Kalamazoo 60 23 33 4 0 50 141 189 Iowa 61 16 32 12 1 45 156 224

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 60 48 9 2 1 99 247 129 Allen 59 30 27 1 1 62 214 220 Kansas City 60 27 25 6 2 62 187 196 Utah 60 29 28 3 0 61 181 220 Wichita 61 28 28 5 0 61 190 196 Rapid City 59 28 30 1 0 57 198 221 Tulsa 58 19 31 7 1 46 172 223

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 2, Florida 1

Newfoundland 5, Adirondack 4

Norfolk 4, Wheeling 2

South Carolina 6, Savannah 0

Indy 5, Fort Wayne 2

Reading 3, Atlanta 2

Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 1

Maine 6, Worcester 4

Cincinnati 4, Iowa 2

Wichita 3, Kansas City 1

Rapid City 3, Tulsa 1

Idaho 4, Orlando 1

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 3, Reading 2

Cincinnati 2, Fort Wayne 1

Iowa 2, Kalamazoo 0

Worcester 3, Maine 2

Allen 6, Utah 3

South Carolina 5, Jacksonville 2

Tulsa at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.