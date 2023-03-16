MARCH MADNESS: Today's tipoff times | Howard alum relives NCAA appearance | Final run for voice of March Madness | DC Sports Huddle breaks down NCAAs
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Douglass, Virginia continue to…

Douglass, Virginia continue to lead swimming championships

The Associated Press

March 16, 2023, 9:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Virginia’s Kate Douglass smashed the NCAA record by 1.7 seconds in the 200-yard IM on Thursday night and the Cavaliers continue to lead the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships.

Douglass went 1:48.37 to set an American record. Stanford’s Torri Huske and Virginia’s Alex Walsh, the second and third-place finishers, also beat the previous record.

“Going into this meet I really wanted to get under 1:50, so to go 1:48 is really exciting,” Douglass said in a TV interview.

Douglass, along with Gretchen Walsh, Lexi Cuomo and Maxine Parker, captured Virginia’s second straight title in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1.24.51.

Virginia finished the second day of the four-day event with 208.5 points. Texas is second with 162 and Louisville third at 117.

LSU’s Maggie MacNeil also set an NCAA record in the 50-yard freestyle with a 20.79. MacNeil, an Olympic gold medalist in the 100 fly, had finished fourth, third and second in the 50-yard freestyle. Gretchen Walsh came in second.

Alabama’s Kensey McMahon took the first individual NCAA title in the 500-yard freestyle in 4:36.62. McMahon came in with the sixth fastest time in the field and was seeded fourth. Texas sophomore Erica Sullivan, the Olympic silver medalist and top seed in the prelims, finished fourth.

Aranza Vazquez became the first diver in North Carolina’s program history to win an NCAA title with a score of 358.75.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up