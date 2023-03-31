AP College Basketball Coach of the Year

2023 — Shaka Smart, Marquette 2022 — Tommy Lloyd, Arizona 2021 — Juwan Howard, Michigan 2020 — Anthony Grant, Dayton…

2023 — Shaka Smart, Marquette

2022 — Tommy Lloyd, Arizona

2021 — Juwan Howard, Michigan

2020 — Anthony Grant, Dayton

2019 — Chris Beard, Texas Tech

2018 — Tony Bennett, Virginia

2017 — Mark Few, Gonzaga

2016 — Bill Self, Kansas

2015 — John Calipari, Kentucky

2014 — Gregg Marshall, Wichita State

2013 — Jim Larranaga, Miami

2012 — Frank Haith, Missouri

2011 — Mike Brey, Notre Dame

2010 — Jim Boeheim, Syracuse

2009 — Bill Self, Kansas

2008 — Keno Davis, Drake

2007 — Tony Bennett, Washington State

2006 — Roy Williams, North Carolina

2005 — Bruce Weber, Illinois

2004 — Phil Martelli, Saint Joseph’s

2003 — Tubby Smith, Kentucky

2002 — Ben Howland, Pittsburgh

2001 — Matt Doherty, North Carolina

2000 — Larry Eustachy, Iowa State

1999 — Cliff Ellis, Auburn

1998 — Tom Izzo, Michigan State

1997 — Clem Haskins, Minnesota

1996 — Gene Keady, Purdue

1995 — Kelvin Sampson, Oklahoma

1994 — Norm Stewart, Missouri

1993 — Eddie Fogler, Vanderbilt

1992 — Roy Williams, Kansas

1991 — Randy Ayers, Ohio State

1990 — Jim Calhoun, UConn

1989 — Bob Knight, Indiana

1988 — John Chaney, Temple

1987 — Tom Davis, Iowa

1986 — Eddie Sutton, Kentucky

1985 — Bill Frieder, Michigan

1984 — Ray Meyer, DePaul

1983 — Guy Lewis, Houston

1982 — Ralph Miller, Oregon State

1981 — Ralph Miller, Oregon State

1980 — Ray Meyer, DePaul

1979 — Bill Hodges, Indiana State

1978 — Eddie Sutton, Arkansas

1977 — Bob Gaillard, San Francisco

1976 — Bob Knight, Indiana

1975 — Bob Knight, Indiana

1974 — Norm Sloan, N.C. State

1973 — John Wooden, UCLA

1972 — John Wooden, UCLA

1971 — Al McGuire, Marquette

1970 — John Wooden, UCLA

1969 — John Wooden, UCLA

1968 — Guy Lewis, Houston

1967 — John Wooden, UCLA

