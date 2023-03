AP Coach of the Year Voting

(Selected by the 58-member national media panel that selects the weekly Top 25) Shaka Smart, Marquette 24 Jerome Tang, Kansas State 13 Kelvin Sampson, Houston 10 Bill Self, Kansas 4 Rodney Terry, Texas 2 Mick Cronin, UCLA 2 Chris Collins, Northwestern 2 Matt Painter, Purdue 1 Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.