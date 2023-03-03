Abilene Christian faces Sam Houston on 4-game losing streak

Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-15, 7-10 WAC) at Sam Houston Bearkats (23-6, 13-4 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-15, 7-10 WAC) at Sam Houston Bearkats (23-6, 13-4 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sam Houston -8; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian looks to end its four-game slide with a win over Sam Houston.

The Bearkats are 11-1 on their home court. Sam Houston scores 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game.

The Wildcats are 7-10 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian ranks fifth in the WAC shooting 35.6% from deep. Damien Daniels paces the Wildcats shooting 46.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Qua Grant is scoring 13.6 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bearkats. Cameron Huefner is averaging 11.7 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

Daniels is averaging 8.7 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Ali Abdou Dibba is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 9-1, averaging 65.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

