Wright State faces Detroit Mercy following Noel’s 24-point outing

Wright State Raiders (16-14, 9-10 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (13-17, 9-10 Horizon) Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Wright State Raiders (16-14, 9-10 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (13-17, 9-10 Horizon)

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Detroit Mercy -3; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State faces the Detroit Mercy Titans after Brandon Noel scored 24 points in Wright State’s 75-68 loss to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Titans have gone 8-4 at home. Detroit Mercy is eighth in the Horizon at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 75.5 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Raiders are 9-10 in Horizon play. Wright State is second in the Horizon with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Noel averaging 8.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antoine Davis is averaging 27.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Titans. Gerald Liddell is averaging 11.9 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the past 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Trey Calvin is averaging 19.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Raiders. Noel is averaging 13.7 points and 10 rebounds over the past 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 81.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.