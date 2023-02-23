Wright leads CSU Northridge against CSU Bakersfield after 24-point performance

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-17, 6-10 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (6-22, 3-14 Big West) Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-17, 6-10 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (6-22, 3-14 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: CSU Northridge -1; over/under is 125

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge faces the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Atin Wright scored 24 points in CSU Northridge’s 96-76 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Matadors are 6-7 in home games. CSU Northridge ranks fifth in the Big West with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by De’Sean Allen-Eikens averaging 2.0.

The Roadrunners have gone 6-10 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 7-8 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wright is averaging 16.3 points for the Matadors. Ethan Igbanugo is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Marvin McGhee averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Antavion Collum is shooting 46.4% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 3-7, averaging 62.8 points, 28.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 25.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.