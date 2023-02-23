Wright and SIU-Edwardsville host Little Rock

Little Rock Trojans (9-20, 5-11 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (17-12, 8-8 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Little Rock Trojans (9-20, 5-11 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (17-12, 8-8 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SIU-Edwardsville -8; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville faces the Little Rock Trojans after Shamar Wright scored 20 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 100-85 loss to the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Cougars are 8-4 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Trojans are 5-11 in OVC play. Little Rock is 4-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray’Sean Taylor is shooting 36.9% and averaging 15.4 points for the Cougars. Damarco Minor is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Myron Gardner is scoring 13.1 points per game with 9.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Trojans. Deantoni Gordon is averaging 14.4 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Trojans: 4-6, averaging 80.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

