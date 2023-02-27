Women’s College Basketball Scores

Monday, Feb. 27
EAST
Canisius 89, St. Peter’s 80, 2OT
Coppin St. 34, Delaware St. 32
Md.-Eastern Shore 73, Morgan St. 70
St. John’s 53, Providence 50
UConn 60, Xavier 51
Villanova 83, Seton Hall 56
SOUTH
Alcorn St. 72, Texas Southern 66
Florida A&M 57, Southern U. 50
Grambling St. 59, Bethune-Cookman 52
Howard 60, SC State 55
Jackson St. 90, Prairie View 65
Norfolk St. 79, NC Central 67
MIDWEST
Creighton 74, Butler 46
Marquette 98, DePaul 80
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 63, Texas 54
FAR WEST
E. Washington 78, Montana St. 65
Montana 85, Idaho 82
N. Arizona 66, Weber St. 57
N. Colorado 53, Idaho St. 46
Portland 61, BYU 49
Sacramento St. 80, Portland St. 54
