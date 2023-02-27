Women’s College Basketball Scores

Monday, Feb. 27 EAST Canisius 89, St. Peter’s 80, 2OT Coppin St. 34, Delaware St. 32 Md.-Eastern Shore 73, Morgan…

Monday, Feb. 27

EAST

Canisius 89, St. Peter’s 80, 2OT

Coppin St. 34, Delaware St. 32

Md.-Eastern Shore 73, Morgan St. 70

St. John’s 53, Providence 50

UConn 60, Xavier 51

Villanova 83, Seton Hall 56

SOUTH

Alcorn St. 72, Texas Southern 66

Florida A&M 57, Southern U. 50

Grambling St. 59, Bethune-Cookman 52

Howard 60, SC State 55

Jackson St. 90, Prairie View 65

Norfolk St. 79, NC Central 67

MIDWEST

Creighton 74, Butler 46

Marquette 98, DePaul 80

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 63, Texas 54

FAR WEST

E. Washington 78, Montana St. 65

Montana 85, Idaho 82

N. Arizona 66, Weber St. 57

N. Colorado 53, Idaho St. 46

Portland 61, BYU 49

Sacramento St. 80, Portland St. 54

