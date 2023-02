Thursday, Feb. 2 EAST Merrimack 61, LIU Brooklyn 39 SOUTH FIU 50, Charlotte 44 MIDWEST Cleveland St. 61, Robert Morris…

Thursday, Feb. 2

EAST

Merrimack 61, LIU Brooklyn 39

SOUTH

FIU 50, Charlotte 44

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 61, Robert Morris 43

UT Martin 83, SIU-Edwardsville 64

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.