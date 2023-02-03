Williams and Charlotte host No. 19 Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Owls (21-2, 11-1 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (13-9, 4-7 C-USA) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Atlantic Owls (21-2, 11-1 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (13-9, 4-7 C-USA)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls after Brice Williams scored 27 points in Charlotte’s 57-54 loss to the Florida International Panthers.

The 49ers have gone 8-2 in home games. Charlotte scores 67.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Owls are 11-1 against C-USA opponents. Florida Atlantic ranks second in C-USA with 36.3 rebounds per game led by Vladislav Goldin averaging 6.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 12.7 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the 49ers. Aly Khalifa is averaging 11.3 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 51.6% over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

Nicholas Boyd is averaging 9.6 points for the Owls. Johnell Davis is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Owls: 9-1, averaging 76.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

