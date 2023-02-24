Walker leads UAB against Western Kentucky

UAB Blazers (21-8, 12-6 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (15-13, 7-10 C-USA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UAB Blazers (21-8, 12-6 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (15-13, 7-10 C-USA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB faces the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Jordan Walker scored 32 points in UAB’s 85-57 victory over the Rice Owls.

The Hilltoppers are 9-4 in home games. Western Kentucky ranks ninth in C-USA with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamarion Sharp averaging 2.0.

The Blazers have gone 12-6 against C-USA opponents. UAB leads C-USA shooting 37.2% from downtown. Ty Brewer leads the Blazers shooting 44.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dayvion McKnight is shooting 46.1% and averaging 17.2 points for the Hilltoppers. Jairus Hamilton is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Walker is scoring 23.0 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Blazers. Eric Gaines is averaging 12.9 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Blazers: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.