Vanderbilt visits Hayes and LSU

Vanderbilt Commodores (15-12, 8-6 SEC) at LSU Tigers (12-15, 1-13 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Vanderbilt Commodores (15-12, 8-6 SEC) at LSU Tigers (12-15, 1-13 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LSU -2; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: LSU faces the Vanderbilt Commodores after Cam Hayes scored 25 points in LSU’s 82-73 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Tigers are 9-7 in home games. LSU has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

The Commodores are 8-6 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt is seventh in the SEC with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Liam Robbins averaging 6.9.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: K.J. Williams is averaging 16 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Derek Fountain is averaging 9.5 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games for LSU.

Robbins is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Commodores. Myles Stute is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 0-10, averaging 61.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Commodores: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.