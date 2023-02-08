Utah Tech visits Tyson and Seattle U

Utah Tech Trailblazers (11-13, 3-8 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (16-8, 7-4 WAC) Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (11-13, 3-8 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (16-8, 7-4 WAC)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle U -5.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Cameron Tyson scored 24 points in Seattle U’s 82-75 loss to the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Redhawks have gone 9-1 in home games. Seattle U ranks eighth in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.4 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Trailblazers are 3-8 in conference play. Utah Tech is 6-12 against opponents over .500.

The Redhawks and Trailblazers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson is scoring 19.0 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Redhawks. Riley Grigsby is averaging 12.8 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

Tanner Christensen is averaging 10.1 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Isaiah Pope is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Trailblazers: 2-8, averaging 72.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.