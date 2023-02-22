UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Pope and Utah Tech

Utah Tech Trailblazers (11-16, 3-11 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (15-14, 5-10 WAC) Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (11-16, 3-11 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (15-14, 5-10 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech visits the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros after Isaiah Pope scored 24 points in Utah Tech’s 81-71 loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Vaqueros are 11-5 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley is 5-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trailblazers are 3-11 against WAC opponents. Utah Tech averages 75.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Johnston is averaging 14.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Vaqueros. Justin Johnson is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Cameron Gooden is averaging 15.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Trailblazers. Pope is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for Utah Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 64.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Trailblazers: 2-8, averaging 74.3 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.